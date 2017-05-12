RESP rules and regulations: what you need to know By now we know what RESP’s are, namely a registered education saving plan account. It earns you money and puts your mind at ease. But how does it work? Do you need to pay in tons of money at a time? It can be confusing to work out how contribution to the account works, especially if you have multiple people adding to the fund. Luckily we have the low down on all the rules about contribution and everything else you need to know! There are some basic rules to contributing to the account, such as that your child must have a SIN (Social Insurance Number) and must be a Canadian citizen to be eligible, just like ...